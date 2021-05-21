May 21, 2021

STUDENTS FOR FAIR ADMISSIONS v. HARVARD: As many of you know, SFFA, the organization that is accusing Harvard of discrimination against Asian Americans, has petitioned the Supreme Court to take up its case. If the Court agrees to do so, that would allows it to reconsider its decision in Grutter v. Bollinger (2003)–the case that permits colleges engage in race discrimination to pursue “diversity” in admissions.

Earlier this week, Harvard filed its brief in opposition to SFFA’s petition. In it, Harvard argues (among other things) that race-preferential admissions policies are popular with the American people. As this article shows, that’s nonsense.

SFFA has filed a “waiver of reply,” which will allow the case to proceed toward a conference quickly. It’s possible we will learn whether the Court will take the case as early as June 14. Alternatively, this could drag out a while. We’ll see.