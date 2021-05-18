May 18, 2021

IS BIDEN ON PUTIN’S PAYROLL? Biden to waive sanctions on Putin crony leading Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

And just like that, Biden* discovers an energy pipeline he supports.

Flashback: So is it fair to ask if Biden is on the payroll of Putin? As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” Glenn added in late 2019. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

* Yes, I know I spelled President Ron Klain incorrectly.