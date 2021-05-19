May 19, 2021

POLITICIZED LAWFARE. So yesterday I noted that Democratic Georgia and New York prosecutors are planning to go after Trump with subpoenas and indictments.

But a Georgia attorney friend responds to this article:

“And in Georgia, Banzhaf said that Willis ‘is a Democrat in a heavily Democratic county. Therefore, most members of a grand jury, and of any criminal trial juries in this county, are likely to be very unfriendly to Trump, especially now that he has lost a lot of his clout and his ability to reach out easily on social media with most of his followers.’”

Here is what they’re overlooking:

DA’s don’t get to strike Grand Jurors. Grand Jurors are randomly selected. In 2020, Fulton County voted 26% for Trump. That means on a Grand Jury of 23 Fulton County grand jurors there would be about 6 Trump supporters.

So in normal times, Fani would have to present her “evidence” against Trump to (on average) at least 6 Trump supporters, who may ask questions, resist, push back, “punch back twice as hard”, call to subpoena additional witnesses, or take their complaints to social media.

But now, thanks to House Bill 635 signed into law by Governor Kemp, Fani has a 12-month window in which she can indict people without the pesky oversight of a Grand Jury.