May 19, 2021

INTERESTING NEW BOOK: The Gray Lady Winked: How the New York Times’s Misreporting, Distortions and Fabrications Radically Alter History. There is a good blurb from Glenn Greenwald. You can get it at Barnes & Noble here.

Posted by Helen Smith at 8:35 am
