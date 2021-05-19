May 19, 2021
INTERESTING NEW BOOK: The Gray Lady Winked: How the New York Times’s Misreporting, Distortions and Fabrications Radically Alter History. There is a good blurb from Glenn Greenwald. You can get it at Barnes & Noble here.
