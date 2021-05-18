«
May 18, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: White People Even Walk Racist.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it true that Northwestern Uniservisty students can’t even use the sidewalks without being shoved off by white supremacists?

Answer: No. Was there anything else?

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Save the Earth! Shoot yourself in the foot!
  • Doxxing the doxxers
  • Impressive video of what happens when a shoddy Hamas missile hits a well-built Israeli highrise

Bonus Sanity: A call for Congress to spend… less? A plan so crazy it might just be sane.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:31 pm
