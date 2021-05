ANTISOCIAL MEDIA: China-Owned TikTok Is Banning Satirical Impressions That Mock WHO Apologist Anthony Fauci. “Comedian Tyler Fischer, whose impressions have gone viral, wrote on Twitter Monday TikTok banned his mocking of Fauci, the face of America’s detrimental lockdowns, over violations of its ‘community guidelines.'”

It might not be as debilitating as the Wuhan Flu, but TikTok is every bit as much a virus out of Communist China.