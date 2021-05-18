May 18, 2021

OLD SCHOOL: There’s a New Beast on Wall Street: Carnivore. “They are a group of experienced traders who had long careers on Wall Street, and some of them are still there, secretly and silently sharing information on trades with an anonymous personality who goes by the name of Dutch. It’s a clandestine, secretive group of Wall Street traders who have all known each other for years, worked together side-by-side trading at hedge funds and some of the largest Wall Street firms. A very private group that shuns the limelight and has no desire for fame, they are exposing the lies that Wall Street has told investors for decades, according to Dutch.”