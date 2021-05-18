May 18, 2021

AMERICA THE NEUROTIC: Issues & Insights, like all sane people, cheers the news that the masks are coming off throughout the land, including in familiar places frequented by many like Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Costco.

But, I&I notes, there continue to be Karens demanding masks today, masks tomorrow, masks forever (in a manner of speaking), and that is worrisome:

“Certainly everyone is free to express their opinions about masks, and everyone is also free to decide to shop elsewhere if they don’t like the Trader Joe’s policy. Yet the response concerns us.

“Will enough Nervous Nancies and Timorous Toms boycott Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Costco and others that have liberalized their mask policies to force the companies to backtrack on their decisions (which will help restore the humanity dignity that was ripped away by mask rules)? Will they actively picket in front of stores in an effort to bully executives into yielding to their neuroses, fixations, and superstitions?”

I think not, but I can also see this becoming an enduring obsession among certain ranks of the multitudinous cranks, loonies and loudmouths on the Left. What do you think?