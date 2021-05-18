May 18, 2021

CLEAN I TELL YOU, CLEAN: Windham, New Hampshire, Ballot Audit Forensics Finds CCTV Cameras of Ballot Counting Machines in Audit Room Mysteriously Disabled for 90 Minutes.

Stop laughing.

What we should have done is a do-over.

Constitutional Crisis? Yeah, because having Xi’s hand-frauded team in charge of our politics isn’t a crisis for the document they’re making moot with executive orders? Look, you don’t have to be a meteorologist to see the gathering clouds. And we avoided a heavy rain by calling down a hurricane.