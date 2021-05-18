May 18, 2021
UNCONSCIOUS BIAS MEANS “WHEN DID YOU STOP BEATING YOUR WIFE”: Blue Valley parents say Diversity Club video sent divisive message.
I think the left needs to stop pretending to be mind-readers and free-lance psychiatrists.
