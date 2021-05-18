«

May 18, 2021

UNCONSCIOUS BIAS MEANS “WHEN DID YOU STOP BEATING YOUR WIFE”:   Blue Valley parents say Diversity Club video sent divisive message.

I think the left needs to stop pretending to be mind-readers and free-lance psychiatrists.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:27 am
