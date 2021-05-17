«
»

May 17, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Morbid Truth About COVID-19 Deaths.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why can’t government officials talk honestly about COVID morbidity?

Answer: Because being held accountable for more than 30 years of bad policy would really suck for them.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Inflating our way to solvency
  • Nazis return to Austria and they don’t even speak German
  • Tents don’t normally explode, do they?

Bonus Sanity: Don’t mess with Texas.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:08 pm
