May 17, 2021

HE ALSO GOT THOUSANDS OF ELDERLY PEOPLE NEEDLESSLY INFECTED AND KILLED: Governor Cuomo exempts faculty and staff from COVID vaccine mandate on public campuses. “College students at the State University of New York system and the City University of New York system will be required to receive a COVID vaccine in order to learn on campus, under a new directive from Governor Andrew Cuomo. However, the Democratic governor did not mandate the vaccine for faculty and staff, even though older people are more likely to die and suffer severe cases of COVID than generally younger college students.”