May 16, 2021

ISRAEL SHARED INTELLIGENCE TO US SHOWING HAMAS OPERATED INSIDE BUILDING WHERE AP, AL-JAZEERA HAD OFFICES:

Israel shared intelligence with the US showing how Hamas operated inside the same building with the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera in Gaza, officials in Jerusalem said on Sunday.

Officials in more than one government office confirmed that US President Joe Biden’s phone call to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday was, in part, about the bombing of the building, and that Israel showed Biden and American officials the intelligence behind the action.

“We showed them the smoking gun proving Hamas worked out of that building,” a source close to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said. “I understand they found the explanation satisfactory.”

[…]

The US was the only country to inquire about the IDF strike on the building, which the military said housed Hamas military intelligence offices, as well as AP and Al Jazeera, other news outlets, and other offices and apartments.

Also, a former AP reporter noted that Hamas operated in and around the building back in 2014, which shreds the statement from AP’s CEO who said that he had no idea Hamas was around the building or something.