May 15, 2021

PRO TIP: DON’T BASE YOUR PRESS OFFICE IN A BUILDING THAT HOUSES HAMAS. IDF razes Gaza high-rise hosting Hamas military intelligence, intl media offices. “The IDF fighter jets razed on Saturday afternoon a high-rise building in the Gaza Strip hosting the Hamas military intelligence units. The Jala Tower complex in the Gaza Strip is also where the Gaza offices of several international news media outlets are based, including the Associated Press and al-Jazeera.”

Related: Associated Press CEO Gary Pruitt Confirms the AP Works in a Hamas Operated Facility.

The CEO of the Associated Press claims he is “shocked and horrified that the Israel military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

This is a very important admission from the head of a global news organization. The building Israel blew up is actually an intelligence facility for the terrorist group Hamas. This is a statement of objective fact that is not actually in dispute.

Gary Pruitt, with his statement, is admitting the Associated Press worked out of Hamas’s building. Al Jazeera and other media enterprises were in the building as well.

Do you really believe the Associated Press is capable of telling the truth of the situation when its reporters are working in the same building as terrorists and that building is owned by those terrorists?