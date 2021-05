May 15, 2021

IT’S OVER, LET IT GO: Mask mandates fall in some states, remain in others; Britain lockdown eases as vaccine rollout works: Latest COVID-19 updates.

Plus: Facing plunging demand for COVID shots, Alabama vaccine sites plan closures.

Also: Demonstrators in Chicago Suburb Call for End to Mask Requirements, Closures.

And: Maddow: I guess I’m going to need to be less judgy now with people who aren’t wearing masks.

But don’t worry. We’ll always have David Hogg!