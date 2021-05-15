May 15, 2021

HMM: New York Yankees Report 8 ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Cases. “The New York Yankees have reported eight ‘vaccine breakthrough’ cases, in which a person tests positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, including shortstop Gleyber Torres. Torres, three coaches and four members of the support staff tested positive. All eight received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the team said on its Major League Baseball website. Only one person is showing symptoms, the team said.”

Prediction: We’re going to find that immunity resulting from infection is stronger than vaccine-based immunity. Of course, most of this is an artifact of very sensitive testing.