May 15, 2021

ROGER SIMON: This Time Israel Should Finish Off Hamas.

The Jerusalem Post has an article on what can be done about these myriad social media lies about Israel. The Post’s intent is laudable, but the reality is it’s unstoppable. Social media, we should all know by now, is the Devil’s spawn. Believe it at your, and the world’s, peril.

But there is something that can be done about Hamas.

Israel, and those of us who support her—even some liberal Jews, if they can be shaken from their morally narcissistic lethargy—can ignore public opinion for once, it’s not going to get better anyway, forget this “light unto the nations” business that no one could live up to in the first place, and go full bore on the terrorists of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

No mercy, this time. Full Dresden—or enough Dresden for them to know for once you’re very serious, desperately wave the white flag and disarm the way Germany and Japan did.

If you don’t win a war, I mean really win it, as both the United States and Israel have seen to their detriments, you are going to fight it again and again and again.