May 15, 2021

STEPHEN GUTOWSKI: Analysis: Dogs Can’t Smell Serial Numbers and the Dangers of Mindlessly Repeating Police Narratives. “Dogs, no matter how well trained, can not tell if a gun has a serial number engraved into it or not. That is not the impression you would get if you listened to KSBY’s report on Santa Barbara, California’s new police dogs, though. The NBC affiliate chose to frame their story on the dogs through the lens of their ability to detect so-called ghost guns.”

