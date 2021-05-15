May 15, 2021

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Democrats for Hamas.

The truly multiracial coalition in the US these days isn’t the Democratic party. It’s the anti-Semitic mass movement that takes to the streets of blue-state cities every time Israel defends itself against terrorism.

Israel will no doubt survive the latest barrage of disapproval from people with a bottomless supply of personal pronouns and malicious memes. But this is a problem for American Jews today — and it will be all of America’s problem tomorrow, because the overrunning of the public square by anti-Jewish cranks and conspiracy theorists is a perennial warning sign of social breakdown.

Spend a few minutes in the open sewer that is social media, and you are left in no doubt. The Democratic left has become thoroughly ‘Corbynized’, overtaken by the hard left. Israel, they all say, isn’t defending itself against Islamist rioters within its own borders and Iranian-supplied missiles from Gaza. It’s an illegitimate ‘apartheid’ state, killing Palestinian children for kicks.