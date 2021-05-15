May 15, 2021

JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: America Declines, Media Obsess Over GOP Squabbles.

This is how you know the “news” today is whatever narrative the Biden-coddling “mainstream” media decide to adopt. They’re never going to sound like Ted Cruz, who says “Biden policies are failing across the board: economically, domestically and abroad.” They’re going to sound like humanoid robots programmed by Jen Psaki.

It’s not even entertaining to imagine how the media would cover these developments if Donald Trump were president. Trump would be blamed for all this, but it’s also safe to assume they would be doing a large chunk of what they’re doing now: obsessing over the dangerous Republican party, championing the protests of Liz Cheney, wallowing in “new” footage of the dreadful January 6 riot.

The media pretend that they exist to moderate our democracy and hold public servants accountable and explain complicated policy matters. Instead, they focus on food fights and clickbait and exacerbating the nastiness of social media.

Curtis Houck of the Media Research Center studied CNN coverage for 12 hours on May 12 and found they spent 151 minutes obsessing over Liz Cheney’s impending ouster and only 55 minutes and change on multiple economic problems mounting in the country. That’s almost a three-to-one disparity.