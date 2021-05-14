May 14, 2021

HAVING CHILDREN IS A VOTE OF CONFIDENCE FOR THE FUTURE: Denver’s elementary enrollment is falling. “Denver Public Schools was once the fastest-growing urban school district in the country. But several years ago, enrollment began to plateau. While middle and high school enrollment held steady or even grew, elementary enrollment began to fall. District officials pointed to declining birth rates and rising housing prices pushing families out of the city. Neighboring school districts including Aurora and Jeffco face similar challenges.”