May 14, 2021

OH, NO, NO, NO, NO: International Energy Agency report shows that green energy transition is a fantasy because of dependence on key rare minerals.

It’s a fantasy for a ton of other reasons. Like, a lot more reasons. Not just rare minerals. Don’t believe me? Find a friendly engineer, wind him up with a few questions and watch him go. And if you have two buddies, one an engineer and one an expert in international politics, tell them what the greenies want, then sit back. You can probably sell tickets to that show.