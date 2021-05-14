May 14, 2021

IT’S POSSIBLE SINCE BOTH “OUR DEMOCRACY” AND “WHITE SUPREMACY” ARE LARGELY IMAGINARY: AG Merrick Garland Says White Supremacists ‘the Most Dangerous Threat to Our Democracy’.

This is kind of like saying that the Beagle Brothers are the greatest threat to uncle Scrooge’s money bin. It might be true. But since neither exists, the threat is contained.

On the other hand, communists, which Mr. Garland has identified at one time or another, are the greatest threat to our constitutional republic. So, why are we listening to Mr. Garland’s eructations, again?