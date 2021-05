EVERYONE TALKS ABOUT THE END TIMES, BUT NOBODY DOES ANYTHING ABOUT IT. The Center for Applied Eschatology aims to change that. From its FAQ:

Q: Why do you want to end the world?

A: CAE is devoted to practical, pragmatic solutions. We’re interested in the how, not the why.

We can’t keep waiting around in our gas lines (or, for folks unfortunate enough to be anywhere near the Capitol on January 6, jail) for the SMOD to make good on its string of broken promises.