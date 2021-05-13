May 13, 2021

BRINGING “LOCK IN” TO AN END: Stanford scientists’ software turns ‘mental handwriting’ into on-screen words, sentences. “Stanford University investigators have coupled artificial-intelligence software with a device, called a brain-computer interface, implanted in the brain of a man with full-body paralysis. The software was able to decode information from the BCI to quickly convert the man’s thoughts about handwriting into text on a computer screen. The man was able to write using this approach more than twice as quickly as he could using a previous method developed by the Stanford researchers, who reported those findings in 2017 in the journal eLife.”