TEXAS HOUSE APPROVES BILL TO BAN PLANT-BASED FOODS FROM USING ‘MEAT’ ON LABELS. “The Texas House approved a bill Monday that would prohibit plant-based foods from using ‘meat’ or ‘beef’ on labels because it could be misleading to some consumers. South Dakota passed a similar bill in 2019 that was an effort to protect the state’s livestock industry and effectively allows the term ‘meat’ to be used only for protein harvested from animal carcasses.”