May 12, 2021

MUSLIM ACTRESS AS HAMAS RAINS ROCKETS ON ISRAEL: ‘I Would Have Killed All the Jews of the World.’

Move over, Ilhan Omar — there’s a new Israel-loathing, anti-Semite in town. I’m not saying you don’t still have your stuff, but this woman is downright Hitleresque.

Pakistani Muslim actress Zahida Malik — better known as Veena Malik — who has worked for at least two decades, appearing in multiple hit Bollywood and Lollywood films, tweeted the following apparently made-up Adolf Hitler quote to her 1.2 million followers: