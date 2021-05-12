«
May 12, 2021

MUSLIM ACTRESS AS HAMAS RAINS ROCKETS ON ISRAEL: ‘I Would Have Killed All the Jews of the World.’

Move over, Ilhan Omar — there’s a new Israel-loathing, anti-Semite in town. I’m not saying you don’t still have your stuff, but this woman is downright Hitleresque.

Pakistani Muslim actress Zahida Malik — better known as Veena Malik — who has worked for at least two decades, appearing in multiple hit Bollywood and Lollywood films, tweeted the following apparently made-up Adolf Hitler quote to her 1.2 million followers:

Screenshot of the since-deleted tweet:

And on the flip-side: Gal Gadot slammed after calling for unity for Israel and ‘neighbors’ in Gaza amid ongoing conflict.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:35 pm
