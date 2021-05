WELCOME BACK, CARTER:

Inflation over last 12 months: 4.2%, highest year over year rate since September 2008. Inflation in March: 0.9%, highest since April 1982 (note a monthly rate of 0.9% is 10.8% annualized). Avg. price gallon of regular gas: $2.99, highest since November 2014. Used Car prices: up 12.4% in last year. New car prices up 7.0%. Median home price: up 18.4% over year.

April jobs report: 266,000 new jobs, vs. predicted 1 million.

Stagflation, anyone?