May 13, 2021

20 MINUTES FROM NEW YORK TO PARIS: Oblique wave detonation engine may unlock Mach 17 aircraft. “Rotating detonation engines, in which the shockwaves from one detonation are tuned to trigger further detonations within a ring-shaped channel, were thought of as impossible to build right up until researchers at the University of Central Florida (UCF) went ahead and demonstrated a prototype last year in sustained operation. Due for testing in a rocket launch by around 2025, rotating detonation engines should be more efficient than pulse detonation engines simply because the combustion chamber doesn’t need to be cleared out between detonations.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:41 am
