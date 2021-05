PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

● Chaser:

As Glenn Greenwald tweeted in April, “Trevor Noah speaking on the 2012 Marikana massacre — where South African police shot and killed 34 striking miners — is really quite something given the new persona about policing and crime he presents these days.”

Related: Twitter has banned Trump, but permits celebration of attacks on Israel.

UPDATE: