URBAN CAMPING: Denver Fire Removes Hundreds Of Pounds Of Propane From Homeless Encampments, Worries About Large-Scale Disaster. “Firefighters say many camps — in populated areas, along busy streets, and under bridges — have several tanks of propane. It’s a dangerous mix that led to a close call in northeast Denver last month. Explosions rocked the area after 500 pounds of propane erupted in a tractor trailer-turned-homeless encampment.”