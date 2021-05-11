May 11, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Virginia parents group launches PAC to unseat school board members over reopening, race controversies.

A political action committee (PAC) launched Tuesday with the intent of unseating multiple school board members in one of Virginia’s most populous counties because of an ongoing feud over critical race theory.

The Loudoun County school board members showed a complete “misunderstanding of their duties and responsibility as elected officials,” reads a press release from Fight for Schools PAC.

It specifically names Beth Barts, Brenda Sheridan, Ian Serotkin, Denise Corbo, Leslee King and Atoosa Reaser. Each were reportedly part of a secret Facebook group where members compiled a list of parents who opposed critical race theory in the school district, according to the Daily Wire.

Tuesday’s announcement comes amid division and turmoil within one of the nation’s top counties for public education. For months, parents and school officials have wrestled with questions about reopenings and equity trainings.