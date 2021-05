I WOULDN’T CALL IT NEW: Governor Gavin Newsom Has a New Plan to Beat His Recall: Flat-Out Bribery. “The guy whose party has done more to hoover up what’s left of Californians’ bank accounts now says he wants to cut ‘the people’ a $600 check – just in time for his recall election. Even Politico can’t unsee this.”

Related: The Dirty Little Secret Behind California’s Budget ‘Surplus.’