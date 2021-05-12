Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
THAT ’70S SHOW: Post-COVID, no action from Biden, Dems was required for job market to soar. Now look…
GOODER AND HARDER: Whitmer Can’t Hurt Michigan Enough, Threatens to Close Another Pipeline….
»
May 12, 2021
THANKS, PRESIDENT TRUMP!
Want a coronavirus vaccine? U.S. pharmacies say walk right in.
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 1:00 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE