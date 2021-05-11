May 11, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE CARTER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: As I sat in a gas line discovering my parents’ 70s experience here in North Carolina today, I thought, wouldn’t it be cool if the NSA and our other “intelligence” agencies had spent more of their time helping companies defend vital infrastructure like pipelines and less building giant facilities so they can illegally spy on Americans? It’s not like they didn’t know this was a problem.

Update: Sorry for basically replicating Ed’s post from 12 minutes ago; I was late because of the dang line for gas! Shoulda bought that Tesla, my power is nuclear…