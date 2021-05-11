May 11, 2021

THE NEW ANTIRACISM LOOKS AN AWFUL LOT LIKE THE OLD RACISM: To Fight Racism, Should White Children Be Made ‘Uncomfortable’?

Not unlike how if a vaccine makes you feel a bit sick that shows it is working, this discomfort is supposedly evidence that progress is being made. White people unwilling to experience this discomfort are viewed as part of the problem.

Proponents of these methods insist that encouraging these painful emotions is not punitive, but rehabilitative. The pain is meant to be the door white people pass through to truly embrace antiracism and deconstruct white supremacy.