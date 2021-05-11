May 11, 2021

SURE. LET’S CONDEMN DEAD MEN WHO CAN’T DEFEND THEMSELVES: Paris court tries anti-racism activist for statue attack.

FYI to all immigrants, anywhere: Think your host country is all sorts of “ist” and hate it? Go away. Go back to the sh*thole you came from. Given the culture that made you leave, you don’t have standing to judge the culture you ran to. FIFO. Fit in or Effe Off. Because trust me, the way things are getting all over the world, you might find out to late you pushed it too far.