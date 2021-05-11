«
»

May 11, 2021

COMMUNIST FRONT CORPORATION: Huawei’s ability to eavesdrop on Dutch mobile users is a wake-up call for the telecoms industry.

Chinese technology provider Huawei was recently accused of being able to monitor all calls made using Dutch mobile operator KPN. The revelations are from a secret 2010 report made by consultancy firm Capgemini, which KPN commissioned to evaluate the risks of working with Huawei infrastructure.

While the full report on the issue has not been made public, journalists reporting on the story have outlined specific concerns that Huawei personnel in the Netherlands and China had access to security-essential parts of KPN’s network – including the call data of millions of Dutch citizens – and that a lack of records meant KPN couldn’t establish how often this happened.

It’s easy to say how this happened. They f****** up, they trusted China.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:39 am
