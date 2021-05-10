May 10, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
A DAY LATE AND A DOLLAR SHORT: Colonial pipeline hack claimed by Russian group DarkSide spurs emergency order from White House.
Related: Pipeline shutdown could lead to price spikes, shortages — and problems for East Coast airports.
