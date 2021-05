CENTRAL MICHIGAN U. FORCES PROF OUT FOR QUOTING THE N-WORD. Prof. Timothy Boudreau, having settled his lawsuit, speaks out for the first time about his concerns. His “crime?” Pronouncing the forbidden words while quoting and discussing important First Amendment cases like Matal v. Tam and Dambrot v. CMU (the latter, an early campus speech code case, even involved his own institution).

This is how you make a generation dumber and more easily led.