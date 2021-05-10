May 10, 2021

SCIENCE: Review: Most human origins stories are not compatible with known fossils. “When you look at the narrative for hominin origins, it’s just a big mess–there’s no consensus whatsoever. People are working under completely different paradigms, and that’s something that I don’t see happening in other fields of science.”

Well, now that Darwin is being chucked as a racist because evolutionary theory is a tool of ‘White Supremacy,’ I guess William Jennings Bryan is ready to get the last laugh.