May 9, 2021

RIP: Former Delaware Governor Pierre ‘Pete’ Du Pont IV Dies. “As a [1988] presidential candidate, du Pont attracted attention for staking out controversial positions on what he hoped would reverberate with voters as ‘damn right’ issues. They included random drug testing for high school students, school vouchers, replacing welfare with work, ending farm subsidies, and allowing workers to invest in individual retirement accounts as an alternative to Social Security. Some of those ideas have since become more mainstream.”