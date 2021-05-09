May 9, 2021

THUG POLITICS: Baltimore State’s Attorney files complaint against Fox station for reporting about her. “As we’ve discovered over the past six months or more, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been making plenty of headlines, none of them very flattering. With the various ‘irregularities’ showing up in her records, there is currently a grand jury investigation into the conduct of her office underway, along with an IRS audit of her and her husband’s tax records. Well, Ms. Mosby has had enough of these meddling reporters and their insinuations. She’s filed a complaint with the FCC over the Baltimore Fox News affiliate, accusing them of… well, I’m honestly not sure what she’s accusing them of. But it involves bias and persecution and, of course, racism.”

Turnabout is fair play. Perhaps someone should file a complaint against her with the Maryland Bar disciplinary counsel.