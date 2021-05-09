May 9, 2021

XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Hunter Biden May Have His Own Chinese Spy Scandal.

Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” shows he had a “flirty” relationship with his secretary, who worked for a Chinese Communist Party company where he conducted business. The Daily Mail has the details:

After launching his multi-million-dollar joint venture with CEFC, Hunter was assigned a 29-year-old Chinese-American assistant, JiaQi Bao, who quickly struck up a close and intriguing relationship with her Biden boss.

At first, emails show the New York-based Bao diligently scheduled flights, hotels and even doctor’s appointments for the president’s son.

But mysteriously, the young assistant also sent him opposition research to help Joe Biden’s 2020 election bid, urged him to take cash from the joint venture’s accounts as the business collapsed and wrote flirty and personal messages and even ended up with Hunter’s military dog tags in her New York apartment – the same tags he can be seen wearing in home-made porn videos he recorded on his laptop.

After partnering with Chinese oil giant CEFC in the multi-million-dollar deal, Bao was appointed as his secretary and assistant, acting as a go-between for his Chinese business partners, translating documents and performing clerical work for Hunter in the joint venture.

According to Bao’s LinkedIn page, she has worked as an analyst and assistant in finance and private equity in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and New York since 2011.

As CEFC started to collapse, Hunter Biden’s assistant encouraged him to withdraw money from the accounts held by the company. Further, the company’s Secretary General was known as the “spy chief of China.”