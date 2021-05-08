«
May 8, 2021

IN BIDEN’S CARTER-ERA RERUN, GAS LINES WERE ALREADY INEVITABLE, THIS JUST SPEEDS THINGS UP: A cyberattack has forced the shutdown of a major gas pipeline in the U.S. that supplies 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

