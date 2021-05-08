May 8, 2021

ON WILLIE MAYS’ BIRTHDAY, NANCY PELOSI POSTS PHOTO OF WRONG GIANTS LEGEND NAMED WILLIE:

On Willie Mays’ 90th birthday Thursday, the Twitter account for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted a picture of … Willie McCovey.

The tweet, which showed the San Francisco Democrat with McCovey, was removed quickly and replaced with an image of Pelosi with the correct Willie, though the caption remained the same.

* * * * * * * *

It’s not the first time a high-profile politician has made an error like this one.

When civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis died last year, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (or someone on his staff) posted a picture of himself with also-deceased Rep. Elijah Cummings instead and was criticized harshly.

Pelosi did not receive anywhere near as much blowback, and her office later blamed a staffer for the gaffe.