May 7, 2021

GOV. DeSANTIS INTENDS TO REQUIRE UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMANTS TO SHOW THEY’VE BEEN LOOKING FOR WORK: That sounds like the right call to me.

I spoke to someone very familiar with the restaurant industry here in San Diego a few days ago. She told me much the same thing as Power Line’s Paul Mirengoff reports from Florida: Restaurants here are having a hard time staffing up. Their former employees are getting unemployment benefits, and many of them don’t want to come back to work until they have to. My “informant” told me her own roommate doesn’t want to go back to work. Alas, stories like that seem to be everywhere these days.