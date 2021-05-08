May 8, 2021

JIM TREACHER: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Wishes Biden Maybe Didn’t Talk So Much.

Have you ever noticed that Joe Biden only says stupid stuff when he opens his mouth? When he keeps his pie-hole shut, he’s fine. He just shuffles around like a 137-year-old man, and his handlers pretend he knows who and where he is, and it’s all good. He doesn’t need to worry because he’s got 95% of the press there to cover for him and promote his agenda, even when he’s in one of his fugue states. But whenever Joe starts flapping his yap, every single time all sorts of crazy, moronic garbage comes out. More than the last guy spewed, even. Joe might be the dumbest president we’ve ever had, and sometimes I actually feel bad for the people whose job it is to clean up after the messes he makes every time he tries to express one of his increasingly erratic thoughts. Then I remember how much money those guys make when they leave the White House for the land of cable news and ghostwritten books and speaker’s fees, and the feeling goes away.