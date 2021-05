BETHANY MANDEL: On the Anniversary of “Grandma Killer” and Empathy. “I’m angry that we’re here a year later, with not one, not two, but three different vaccines on the market, and I’m expected to feel sorry not for the people who lost everything, but for those who at best stayed silent, and at worst loudly cheered the ‘necessity’ of the lockdowns across the country.”

Call it people being “institutionalized” by COVID, for lack of a better phrase.