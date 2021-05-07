May 7, 2021

HEADLINES I DIDN’T SEE COMING: Eldridge Cleaver: The Mormon Years.

Cleaver still had harsh words for some of the cops he’d clashed with in the 1960s. But now he had been to the socialist world, and he had come away convinced that the cops there were even worse. “The thing that I used to resent the most about American police, in my own personal experience, was one time the police in San Francisco kicked my door down,” he said. “But I had an experience in Algeria…over there, the police came through the wall.”